Police: Texas officer fatally shoots woman who stabbed him

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Police say a North Texas officer shot and killed a woman after she stabbed him and another driver after a car crash. The officer arrived at the crash scene in the Dallas suburb of Plano at around 7 a.m. Police say after the officer arrived on the scene, one of the drivers got a knife out of her car and began stabbing the other driver. Police say she also stabbed the officer, who fatally shot her. Authorities haven’t released the names of anyone involved. Police say the officer’s and second driver’s wounds are not life threatening.