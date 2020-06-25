Pick for top NY prosecutor won’t withdraw from Trump matters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s pick to be the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan is coming under heavy scrutiny from Congress. Jay Clayton is the current Securities and Exchange Commission chairman. He’s declining to say whether he’d withdrew from overseeing matters related to Trump if he were confirmed as U.S. attorney. Lawmakers have questioned why Trump’s Justice Department forced out Geoffrey Berman from that job. Berman was overseeing several high-profile investigations, including into the business dealings of Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Clayton insists that being nominated for the job was “entirely my idea.”