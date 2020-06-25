Paraplegic rower found dead during California-Hawaii voyage

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the body of a paraplegic woman rowing from California to Hawaii is headed to Tahiti. A friend of 60-year-old Marine Corps veteran Angela Madsen contacted the Coast Guard Sunday after not hearing from her for more than 24 hours. The next day, a National Guard air crew went to her last known location more than 1,000 miles off Hawaii and spotted her lifeless body in the water, tethered to her boat. A boat en route to Tahiti retrieved her body.