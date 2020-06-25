Pandemic forces some patients to phone in doctor visits

Worries about coronavirus exposure have pushed some patients into relying on audio-only telephone calls for their care, even as technology and changes in government regulations make video telemedicine easier. Doctors say some of their older and poorer patients lack a fast internet connection, smartphone or computer, which are essential elements for video visits. Doctors say they are doing more care over the telephone than they every have, but they see these visits as a last resort. Some non-profits are trying to fix this by rushing technology to patients who need it and then teaching them how to use it.