Motorcyclist fleeing police dies after crashing into semi

LAKE STATION, Ind. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist fleeing police has died after crashing into the rear of a semitrailer on Interstate 80/94 in northwest Indiana. They say 21-year-old Theodore Hickman of Portage was fleeing Portage police at the time of the crash just before 1 a.m., near Lake Station. The semitrailer was changing lanes at the time, and the collision ejected Hickman from his motorcycle. Sgt. Rob Maynard of the Portage Police Department says the chase reached a speed of 80 mph.