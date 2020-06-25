Maryland to award $300K for newspaper shooting memorial

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is set to award $300,000 for the construction of a memorial honoring the victims of a 2018 shooting at a newspaper office that killed five people. The Capital Gazette reports the state plans to award the funds next week for a memorial called “Guardians of Free Speech.” The memorial will pay tribute to slain Capital Gazette employees John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith. The newspaper says the project is set to be unveiled in June 2021. That is the three-year anniversary of the shooting in which authorities said a man with a history of harassing people at the paper burst into the newsroom and opened fire.