Law enforcement struggles with policing in reckoning moment

WASHINGTON (AP) — As calls for police reform swell across America, officers say they feel caught in the middle. They are vilified by the left as violent racists, fatally ambushed by extremists on the right seeking to sow discord and scapegoated by lawmakers who share responsibility for the state of the criminal justice system. The Associated Press spoke with more than two dozen officers around the country, Black, white, Hispanic and Asian, who are frustrated by the pressure they say is on them to solve the much larger problem of racism and bias in the United States. They are struggling to do their jobs, even if most agree change is needed following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.