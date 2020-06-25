Indian army chief visits troops near troubled China border

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s army chief has visited the Himalayan border region with China to review his troops’ preparedness after hand-to-hand combat between Indian and Chinese soldiers left 20 Indians dead earlier this month. Gen. M.M. Naravane also visited injured soldiers in a hospital in Leh, Ladakh’s region largest city. The trip comes amid news reports that the Chinese army had crossed the disputed border in another strategic area in the Depsang Plains. There was no immediate comment by the Indian army. The Indian Express newspaper reported that the intrusion was seen as another attempt by the Chinese to shift the Line of Actual Control farther west on the disputed border. China accused India of provoking the clash but urged it to “meet China halfway.”