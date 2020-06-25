‘Grief mode’: What the loss of summer camp means for kids

NEW YORK (AP) — For millions of kids in the U.S., late June has been a time they wait for all year long — the start of summer camp. But this year most overnight summer camps are canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. For those who love camp it’s yet another childhood milestone missed. And while some activities can be done virtually or postponed to next year, the camp experience has an expiration date. For 14-year-old Rory Sederoff, this would have been his 15th summer at Camp Walden, a sleepaway camp in upstate New York. He called the loss of this year’s camp experience devastating.