Dozens detained after pro-Serb protests in Montenegro

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegrin police have detained dozens of people after seven officers were injured in clashes with pro-Serb protesters in several towns. Police say two opposition lawmakers are among those detained after protests late on Wednesday. The demonstrations erupted initially in the coastal town of Budva where tensions have been high for days over a dispute in the municipal authorities. Police in Budva used tear gas on Wednesday to disperse the protesters and detained 17 people. The incidents reflect mounting political tensions in the small Balkan nation ahead of a parliamentary election set for August 30.