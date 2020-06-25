Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s governor has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man put into a chokehold by suburban Denver police last year. Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Thursday directing the state attorney general to investigate the death of the 23-year-old and possibly prosecute those involved. McClain’s name has become a rallying cry during the national reckoning over racism and police brutality. Last August, Aurora police received a call about a suspicious person walking down a street. They say McClain fought back when officers confronted him. An officer used a chokehold that cuts off blood to the brain, and paramedics gave him a medication to calm him down.