Canada’s Trudeau rules out releasing Huawei tech executive

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is ruling out releasing a top Chinese tech executive in an attempt to win the release of two Canadians detained by Beijing. Trudeau says releasing Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou would tell China that it can get want it wants by arresting Canadians. He says it would put more Canadian citizens at risk by signaling Canada can be intimidated. Meng is the chief financial officer of Huawei and daughter of the company’s founder. She was arrested by Canada at Vancouver’s airport in late 2018. The U.S. wants her extradited to face fraud charges, and her arrest infuriated Beijing.