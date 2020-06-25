Asia Today: India to survey 29 million New Delhi residents

NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it will carry out a massive survey for the coronavirus targeting the entire population in New Delhi of 29 million. Officials will go each household to record each resident’s health details, and administer a test for the virus to those who show or report symptoms. The exercise will be completed by July 6, according to a plan issued by the government of New Delhi, the worst-hit city in the country with 70,390 confirmed cases. Police will be deployed to enforce physical distancing and prevent the mixing of the population inside more than 200 containment zones in the capital, where large clusters of cases have been confirmed. CCTV or drone monitoring will also be used.