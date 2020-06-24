US regulators order new fix for grounded Boeing Max planes

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators are requiring inspections and possible repairs to engine coverings of all Boeing 737 Max jets. That’s because of a problem that regulators say could lead to loss of engine power. The problem isn’t related to a system suspected in two deadly crashes involving Max planes, but it’s another blow to the company’s safety reputation. The Federal Aviation Administration says strong electromagnetic fields could cause loss of power or faulty readings in the cockpit because of inadequate shielding around wiring. All Max planes have been grounded since March 2019, and it is not clear that the engine-covering defect will further delay Boeing’s goal of getting the planes back in the sky this year.