3 shot amid unrest at Milwaukee police investigation scene

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three people were shot, a house was set on fire and seven police officers and a firefighter were injured as a large crowd gathered at the scene of an investigation into two missing teenage girls in Milwaukee. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd Tuesday night as tensions rose and rumors spread online. Police were investigating whether the girls were victims of sex trafficking. Police Chief Alfonso Morales denounced the unrest as vigilantism and said some people were reacting to information that had not been proven. Police say two 14-year-old children and a 24-year-old man were shot during the unrest, but not by police.