UK watchdog gives Amazon-Deliveroo deal tentative approval

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog has provisionally approved Amazon’s plan to buy a stake in food delivery company Deliveroo, saying it would not have a negative impact on customers by reducing choice or raising prices. The Competition and Markets authority approved a deal that will see Amazon take a 16% stake in the delivery platform. The authority warned it would re-assess if Amazon, which has a dominant presence in online retail, sought to increase its stake further. The investigation was important because it suggested that authorities are giving more scrutiny to the expansion of big tech firms.