Trump signs order to strengthen US child welfare system

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at strengthening child-welfare programs nationwide. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar hailed the order as a step toward major reforms. The goals include curtailing child maltreatment, strengthening adoption programs and encouraging support for at-risk families so fewer children are placed in foster care. The order comes as child-protection agencies across the U.S. struggle with effects related to the coronavirus pandemic, including disrupted family court proceedings and new difficulties recruiting foster parents.