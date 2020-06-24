SKorea, US urge North to implement denuclearization pledges

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea and the United States are urging North Korea to implement disarmament pledges it made in past talks. The joint statement issued by the South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs marks the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War. They say the U.S. and South Korea will keep pushing for peace on the peninsula and for diplomacy aimed at achieving the North’s complete denuclearization. A day earlier, North Korea abruptly announced it would suspend plans it had that would have nullified deals it made in 2018 to reduce tensions with the South.