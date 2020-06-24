Rockford neighbors create signs of love for their neighborhood

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Two neighbors in Rockford are spreading a message of love by posting yard signs in their neighborhood. It all started when Noel Nickel came up with the idea to create signs that read "This neighborhood loves our neighbors. Hate has no home here". He then took his idea to his next-door neighbor, Melvin Stubblefield, and together they created the signs.

"We want everyone in Rockford to know that there is a place here where neighbors love neighbors and there is no room for hate here, ain't no home here for hate," said Stubblefield.

"We love our neighborhood, we love the diversity of the neighborhood and we love having you as your neighbor, and it just took off," said Nickel.

After the two decided to create the signs, they then went around the neighborhood asking neighbors if they could put the signs in their yard. The majority of their neighbors not only supported the idea, but they also wanted a sign in their yard.

"With stuff going on, sometimes you feel hopeless and you want to help and what can you really to make a difference and when I reached out to mel I just thought this was one thing we could do for our neighborhood," said Nickel.

The signs became popular on social media and have made their way into other neighborhoods. Because so many people have asked for the sign, Nickel not only made more to hand to neighborhoods, he also gave the design to Signs Now Rockford. That way anyway can purchase the signs at any time.