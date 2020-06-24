Rockford man charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old girl from Wisconsin

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County Sheriff's Office arrested a Rockford man after he alledgely kidnapped a missing girl from Wisconsin.

Nicholas Seymour, 28, of Rockford, was arrested and charged for kidnapping a 15-year-old from Adams County in Wisconsin, police said.

On Saturday, June 20, the Adams County Sheriff's Office asked for assistance to find a missing 15-year-old from Wisconsin, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

According to police, police found the girl inside a home on Myrtle Lane in Rockford. Deputies later arrested Seymour.

He was charged with kidnapping, three counts of aggravated sexual abuse, unlawful restraint and possession of child pornography.

Seymour's bail is set at $1 million. He's held in the Winnebago County Jail.