Rockford Aldermen host second listening session but some disagree it will create change

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Fighting racism in Rockford is a topic front and center again in the city's second public listening session on Wednesday. But not everyone agrees on how to fight racism and some of the loudest voices against racism are butting heads with city leaders.

People in Rockford spoke openly to aldermen about their concerns in the city specifically involving racism.

"I consider it a privilege to live here but I think we can always improve in the things that we can do," said Rockford Training Consultant Mary Gubbe Lee.

One of the issues Gubbe Lee confronted at the listening session is on mental health.

"Individuals with untreated mental illness face a 16 times greater risk of being killed in a law enforcement encounter. The risk for black males is exponentially higher," said Gubbe Lee.

Speakers wanted more community involvement outside of the meetings and for the Black Lives Matter movement to continue on in different forms. Speakers say the goal is to bring change.

"I've heard about these different citizen led task force and reviewing and reporting to the police department when such incidences occur. These are starting to come up again, these discussions and I think it's very productive to have these discussions," said 14 Ward Alderman Joe Chiarelli.

But Rockford Youth Activism, a group that's led a majority of the anti-racism protests in Rockford, disagrees. The group encourages supporters on its Facebook page to not go to the listening sessions until change happens right now.

Rockford resident Crystal Matlock has spoke at both listening sessions so far. She says the only way to get that change is to speak out.

"Some might think that 'Those aren't for me' and these are in fact for them and I wish more of those individuals that have been marching for the last several weeks will participate because it's going to be so so important," said Matlock.

"We don't want this to go away either. We want to make something happen that can happen," said 10 Ward Alderman Frank Beach.

While there's disagreement on how to bring change both sides can agree that's ultimately what they want.

The next public listening session is July 1. Sign-ups begin at 4:30 p.m. and the session starts at 5:30 p.m.