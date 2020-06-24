Rock Valley College tables CBA negotiations due to COVID-19

Rock Valley College tables CBA negotiations due to COVID-19New
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College has put worker negotiations on hold due to COVID-19
The board of trustees and the school's faculty association agreed to extend the terms of the collective bargaining agreement by one year.
Prior to the pandemic, both sides were working on negotiating a five year agreement.
RVC interim president Beth Young says negotiations will restart in the spring so the college can focus on the challenges of providing instruction to students as the pandemic continues.