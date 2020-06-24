Report: State, local aid needed to avert 4 million layoffs

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new private sector report is warning anew of continuing damage to the economy if Washington doesn’t deliver several hundred billion dollars in budget relief to states and local governments. But Wednesday’s report by Moody’s Analytics, a private sector economic research firm, also could help illustrate a path toward bipartisan agreement on next month’s fifth, and possibly final, COVID-19 response bill. The study warns that doing nothing to address the economic perils of state layoffs and cutbacks could cost 4 million jobs. But it also estimates that significantly less money is needed right now than the $900 billion or so package passed by House Democrats last month.