Racial equality groups grapple with surge in donations

NEW YORK (AP) — A flood of donations during the surge of global protests following the death of George Floyd have left racial equality and social justice groups figuring out what to do with a surplus of cash. Some are pointing people to other organizations and developing long-term plans to put the donations to the best use. The donations have come from all corners of the U.S. and the globe, including from prominent celebrities and huge companies as well as individual donors putting up anywhere between a few dollars to hundreds of millions. At the same time, GoFundMe sites have spurred millions in donations, mostly made up of very small dollar amounts from a large number of people.