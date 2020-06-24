Police: Shots fired inside home where 4 children were

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department says four children were inside a bedroom that was targeted by gunfire on Tuesday evening.



Police say they responded Tuesday night to a home in the 1200 block of Garrison Avenue. They say the shots appeared to be directed toward a bedroom, which was occupied by four children.



Nobody was injured, and there is no suspect information to be released.



Police Chief Dan O'Shea says this is the third time this week that children have been nearly struck by gunfire.



"In the past week, we have seen three separate incidents where children, ranging from infants to 16 years old, have nearly been struck by gunfire," Chief Dan O'Shea says. "None of these victims appear to be the intended targets, but gunfire is indiscriminate. I am hopeful community members will provide information on these incidents so we can take the violent offenders off the streets."



Police also released data on shots fired calls. Data shows 2020 calls are already approaching the year-end total for 2018.



Already this year, police have responded to 236 calls related to shots fired. Of those, 51 people were either injured or killed.



In all of 2018, police responded to 239 calls and there were 53 people injured or killed.



