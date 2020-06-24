Police: Rockford man faces robbery, looting charges stemming from May 30th

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department says a Rockford man faces multiple charges stemming from May 30th, a night of violent protests and looting in the city.



Police say the man is Thailand A. Jones, 20, of Rockford. The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office has charged him with two counts of burglary and two counts of looting.



Following violent protests on May 30th in Rockford, police say they responded to several reports of looting to businesses throughout the city, including calls for service to Levels Clothing Store on Auburn Street and Cricket Wireless, also on Auburn Street.



Police say as part of a follow up investigation, they identified Jones as a suspect in both incidents.



A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

