Police looking for missing endangered woman from DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — Authorities need your help finding a missing woman from DeKalb County.



Police say 76-year-old Judy Martin was last seen at a Casey's gas station in Waterman around 1 p.m. Wednesday.



Martin is approximately is five feet five inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has white hair and is wearing a black and white tank top and denim capri pants.



Martin was last seen driving a dark blue 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Illinois license plate "3053993."



Authorities say Martin has a condition which puts her in danger.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Judy Martin should contact the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office at 815-895-2155 or contact 911.