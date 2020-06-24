Pakistan’s foreign minister warns India against attacks

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign minister has warned neighboring India to refrain from launching any attacks on his country, saying that Islamabad would respond with full force if New Delhi embarks on “any misadventure.” He claimed that India was plotting an attack on Pakistan, allegedly to divert attention from a recent deadly clash between India and China in a disputed area of the Himalayas that killed at least 20 Indian soldiers. Chinese and Indian military commanders agreed on Monday to disengage their forces in the disputed area. The Pakistani foreign minister offered no evidence for his allegations.