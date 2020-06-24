North: Kim suspended action against South for Korean impasse

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says its planned retaliation against South Korea for stalemated relations and anti-Pyongyang activism has been suspended by leader Kim Jong Un. Analysts say North Korea, after weeks deliberately raising tensions with threats of military action, may be pulling away just enough to make room for South Korean concessions. If it eventually opts for military action, it could resume artillery drills and other exercises in frontline areas or its vessels could cross the disputed western sea border. But North Korea’s actions are likely to be measured to prevent full-scale retaliation from South Korean and U.S. militaries.