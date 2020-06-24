Mongolian People’s Party retains strong parliament majority

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Preliminary election results show the Mongolian People’s Party retaining a strong parliamentary majority. The election commission reported the MPP won 62 of 76 seats and the main opposition Democratic Party won 11.. Wednesday’s election was held as the landlocked U.S. ally sandwiched between Russia and China seeks to retain its democratic traditions amid economic woes. Voters maintained strict social distancing in the country that has had considerable success in fending off the coronavirus. All of its 215 recorded cases were imported and no one has died.