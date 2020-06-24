Indictment: Threat to kill Mississippi’s only Black US Rep.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal indictment accuses a Mississippi man of threatening to kill Mississippi’s only Black U.S. representative and his staffers. The indictment against 52-year-old Newton Wade Townsend identifies the target of his alleged threats only by the initials B.T. and does not mention race. However, the only member of Mississippi’s delegation with those initials is Democrat Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee. A news release Wednesday from the U.S. attorney in Jackson says the threat “to kill the Congressman and his African-American staffers” was made June 1.