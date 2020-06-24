German business confidence rises for 2nd consecutive month

BERLIN (AP) — A closely watched survey shows that German business confidence has risen for the second consecutive month. The result was slightly better than economists’ expectations. The Ifo institute said Wednesday that its monthly confidence index was up to 86.2 points in June from 79.7 in May. Economists had forecast an increase to 85. Managers’ assessment of both their current situation and, in particular, the outlook for the next six months brightened. Ifo said it was the strongest monthly increase it has ever recorded and “German business sees light at the end of the tunnel.”