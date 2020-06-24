Few more storms fire midweek before late-week warmth

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The stretch of 70-degree weather hangs around for one more day before a gradual warm-up for late in the week.

Scattered storms late:

If you spent any time outside Tuesday, you may have noticed a few drops of rain hitting the pavement. Very isolated activity developed during the afternoon and Wednesday is likely to feature more of the same.

The morning hours are off to a beautiful start, with low humidity and temperatures generally in the 50s. For late June, the cooler mornings are a pleasant way to get the day going, especially if you're going for an early morning jog.

High temperatures following the comfortable start are only going to be in the upper 70s, a few degrees shy of average. The sunshine early in the day gradually gives way to increasing clouds. As clouds grow taller, the threat for rain and even a few rumbles of thunder are possible for the late afternoon. Similar to Tuesday, showers and storms are forecast to dissipate after sunset.

Scattered storms could develop as temperatures climb to near 80° Wednesday.

Dry and sunny Thursday:

High pressure briefly slides in Thursday, which means plentiful sunshine is in the forecast. Thursday not only keeps all day sunshine around, but also a return to warmer and more average temperatures.

Despite the warm-up, dew points are going to remain fairly low in the short-term. The comfortable humidity levels are not going to stick around, with dew points near 70° by Friday. Increasing humidity and heat lead to the potential for strong storms by late-week.

Storms bubble up Friday:

A potent cold front is going to push into the Stateline late in the day Friday. Ahead of this front, temperatures are going to soar. By the afternoon hours, temperatures are going to quickly approach the 90° mark.

Highs have managed to climb at or above 90° five times this month, leading to one of the warmest Junes since 2000.

Average temperatures from June 1st to June 23rd are the second warmest since 2000.

The heat and humidity are forecast to lead to potentially strong storms by Friday evening. Severe weather is possible, as the region is in a 2 on a scale of 1-to-5 Friday. At this point, large hail and damaging winds look to be the primary modes of severe weather.