Evangelical Liberty U rattled by its own racial reckoning

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Liberty University, a premier evangelical Christian school founded in 1971, is facing tough questions about equality as institutions across the country grapple with the stain of racism. Its president, Jerry Falwell Jr., recently apologized after posting a tweet invoking the blackface scandal that engulfed Virginia’s governor last year. But interviews with more than a dozen current and former students and employees of color point to significant doubt that the school’s culture is as welcoming as it claims. At least four Black Liberty staff members have resigned since Falwell’s tweet, while four student-athletes have announced transfer plans. Many say they want more than just an apology.