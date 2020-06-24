Better Business Bureau warns of employment scams

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Better Business Bureau (BBB) warned new employment scams in the area target the unemployed to steal personal information.

The study from the BBB reported 53% of people targeted by employment scams are unemployed.

In the scam, people believe they're applying for a legitimate job to steal personal information. Scammers could also tell someone they got a job and now need more personal information to make the offer official.

The study, released on Tuesday, found nearly three-quarters of those who lost money to the scams were already having trouble financially.

"What you should do is stop and think before you get yourself involved with any of those things, check out the company that is advertising for this position, one to make sure that they even exist," Dennis Horton with the Rockford BBB office said.

The BBB advised people to be cautious of offers that seem too good to be true and of vague job descriptions.