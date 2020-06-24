Australia’s Qantas airline to cut 6,000 jobs as virus hits

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Australia’s largest airline plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as it tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas has announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. It will ground 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retire its six remaining Boeing 747 planes. Chief Executive Alan Joyce says the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says it wants to help the axed workers find new jobs.