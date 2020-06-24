Asia Today: Beijing’s outbreak appears to be firmly waning

BEIJING (AP) — New virus cases have declined in China and in the capital Beijing, where a two-week spike appears to be firmly waning. Twelve cases were reported for the country, down from 22 the day before. Beijing reported seven cases, down from 13. The June outbreak infected over 200 people, most linked to the city’s biggest wholesale market, and led to some new lockdowns and the cancellation of classes. Since then, 3 million tests have been taken and testing capacity has increased. High-risk groups in the market were a priority, along with workers in restaurants, supermarkets, food delivery workers and parcel couriers. Health official Zhang Hua said early detection of infections was important to cut off the spread of the virus.