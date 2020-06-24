2 Republicans opposed by Trump win in N. Carolina, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Voters have rebuffed President Donald Trump and nominated two Republicans he opposed to House seats from North Carolina and Kentucky. In western North Carolina, GOP voters picked 24-year-old investor Madison Cawthorn over Trump-backed real estate agent Lynda Bennett. Calls in higher-profile races in Kentucky and New York face days of delay as officials count mail-in ballots. One of Tuesday’s top races involves former Marine combat pilot Amy McGrath’s fight for the Democratic nomination to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this November. The other involves House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel of New York. The Democrat is seeking a 17th House term. McGrath and Engel are facing progressive African American challengers.