Valparaiso U provost tapped for Blackburn College presidency

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A top Valparaiso University administrator has been chosen as the next president of southern Illinois’ Blackburn College. School trustees announced Monday that Mark Biermann will assume the college’s presidency on Aug. 15, replacing interim president Dr. John McClusky. The State-Journal Register reports that Biermann is currently the Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Valparaiso University in northwestern Indiana. Blackburn College is one of eight work colleges in the country and the only one that is student-managed. It’s located in Carlinville, about 45 miles north of St. Louis, Missouri.