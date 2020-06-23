Tropical storm moves away from Gulf Stream, soon to weaken

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Dolly has begun moving away from warm Gulf Stream waters over the northern Atlantic and is expected to dissipate at midweek. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dolly has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) after forming earlier Tuesday. But forecasters say the storm is expected to weaken during the coming day as it moves over colder waters, becoming a remnant low sometime Wednesday. As of Tuesday afternoon, Dolly was centered about 600 miles southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland and moving to the east-northeast over the open water. It does not pose any threat to land.