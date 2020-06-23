Roscoe traveling nurse reflects on the fight against COVID-19 in New York

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After being presented with an opportunity, Roscoe native Ian Taylor moved to New York to be a traveling nurse. There, he worked on the front lines to help those who have contracted COVID-19. He didn't think he would get the job but ended up receiving the opportunity.

"The main reason I wanted to become a nurse was to help people. I'm not saying I wasn't helping people in Rockford because I was but, when I came out to the city with the most cases and see those cases declining, that is the most rewarding experience," said Taylor.

The first couple of weeks were both rewarding and challenging, as he came in contact with people who came to the hospital and left daily. But since his arrival, the number of cases decreased and the state has begun to open again.

"Things have slowed down and gotten a lot better. I think the city (New York) has paved the way for other states to look at as an example of how to take all these amount of cases, take all of this pressure that they are on," said Taylor.

And because cases are decreasing, he says now is the time that people are more vigilant when it comes to stopping the spread. He says people must continue to wear their mask, wash their hands practice social distancing. Taylor will be returning home in July but will eventually return to New York.