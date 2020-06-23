Rockford Public Schools cancel prom for Class of 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Public Schools cancelled local senior proms due to new COVID-19 guidelines.

Local high school principals made the cancellation announcement on Tuesday after they unanimously agreed to cancel prom.

While Illinois moves into phase 4 on Friday and allows for gatherings of up to 50 people, the limit would still be too small to allow for prom.

"This has been a wild year. We’re tired of saying it’s unprecedented, but it is," local principals said in a message to the Class of 2020.

"Of course none of this is the same as hosting our traditional in-person big events for our senior class, but we enjoyed creating these special memories for the Class of 2020," the principals said.