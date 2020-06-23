Rockford Police respond to four times more illegal fireworks calls in 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- If you drive through Rockford virtually any night, you will likely see, or feel, fireworks in the night sky.

Rockford Police responded to 382 illegal fireworks calls so far in 2020, an average of more than two each day. Police responded to more than four times more in 2020 than the same time period in 2019. In 2019, the department responded to only 91 calls and 68 in the same time in 2018.

Police say it is a national trend. In Chicago, police responded to more than eight times more this year compared to last. So far, Chicago has recorded 7,042 calls, according to NBC Chicago. In New York, the police department responded to more than 1,700 calls in the first two weeks of June, according to NBC New York.

"You're really putting yourself, your family and other people at risk when you can go ahead and do some type of unsupervised fireworks display at your house," said Asst. Dep. Chief Mike Dalke.

Police say if you want to report illegal fireworks, call the non-emergency number at 815-966-2900.