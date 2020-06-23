Powerful earthquake shakes southern Mexico, at least 5 dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake centered near the southern Mexico resort of Huatulco has killed at least five people , swayed buildings in Mexico City and sent thousands fleeing into the streets. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said one person was killed and another injured in a building collapse in Huatulco. Otherwise he said reports were of minor damage such as broken windows and collapsed walls. Oaxaca state’s governor reported a second death, and civil defense authorities reported two more. The U.S. Geologic Survey said the magnitude 7.4 quake hit at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday near Mexico’s southern Pacific coast at a depth of 16 miles (26 km).