Pence courts evangelicals in conservative Milwaukee suburb

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has hailed what he calls the “great American comeback” during a faith-based rally in a conservative Milwaukee suburb. The event Tuesday attracted a couple of hundred attendees, most not wearing masks. Pence didn’t wear a mask at the rally or at an earlier panel discussion on school choice in Waukesha. Pence’s visit comes two days before President Donald Trump is set to campaign in northeast Wisconsin. The dual visits in one week speak to Wisconsin’s importance in the presidential race. Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign says Pence is trying to “clean up Trump’s mess” in the fight against the coronavirus.