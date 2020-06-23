NKorea: Kim Jong Un suspends military action against South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un suspended his military’s plans to take unspecified retaliatory action against South Korea, state media said Wednesday, possibly slowing a pressure campaign against its rival amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration. Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said Kim on Tuesday presided over a preliminary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission, which decided to suspend plans for military action against the South brought up by the North’s military leaders. The KCNA didn’t specify why the decision was made.