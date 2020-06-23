Man charged with murder in Missouri Applebee’s shooting

ST. JOHN, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting that left one woman dead and two others wounded at an Applebee’s restaurant in suburban St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 28-year-old Courtney Demond Washington of St. Ann was also charged with two counts of assault and three counts of armed criminal action in the shooting in St. John on Monday. St. John Police Chief Robert Connell says Washington was a customer at the restaurant when he left the table about 9:20 p.m. Monday, went outside to get a gun and came back shooting.