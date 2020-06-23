Local art organization receive $500 in ‘micro-grants’

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Five local art organizations received a $500 to support local art in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB), Rockford Area Arts Council (RAAC) and Rockford Art Deli created Our Journey Micro-Grants.

Grant money came from sales of Rockford-themed masks and t-shirts which you can still buy on RACVB's website.

The grants support videography, music education, live performance, and online and distance learning programs.

Launched in May, the Our Journey Micro-Grant Program supports artists and art organizations through funding local art.

The Our Journey Micro-Grant recipients are:

Children's Theater Project for supporting its online theater experience for children

Music Academy of Rockford for music lessons and musical instrument refurbishment for an area youth resident

Rockford Art Museum for collaborating with the Neighborhood Network Program to develop a distance learning, art-making program for at-risk youth

Roni Golan's Gallery for developing a space to host puppet performances

Sounds of Good News Productions for videography work of a musical production

The second round of grant applications open on July 10th.