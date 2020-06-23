 Skip to Content

Local art organization receive $500 in ‘micro-grants’

11:05 am Top Stories

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Five local art organizations received a $500 to support local art in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB), Rockford Area Arts Council (RAAC) and Rockford Art Deli created Our Journey Micro-Grants.

Grant money came from sales of Rockford-themed masks and t-shirts which you can still buy on RACVB's website.

The grants support videography, music education, live performance, and online and distance learning programs.

Launched in May, the Our Journey Micro-Grant Program supports artists and art organizations through funding local art.

The Our Journey Micro-Grant recipients are:

  • Children's Theater Project for supporting its online theater experience for children
  • Music Academy of Rockford for music lessons and musical instrument refurbishment for an area youth resident
  • Rockford Art Museum for collaborating with the Neighborhood Network Program to develop a distance learning, art-making program for at-risk youth
  • Roni Golan's Gallery for developing a space to host puppet performances
  • Sounds of Good News Productions for videography work of a musical production

The second round of grant applications open on July 10th.

Jena Kleindl

Related Articles

Skip to content