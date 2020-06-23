Iowa finds no violations at Tyson plant with deadly outbreak

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s workplace safety agency says an inspection didn’t uncover any violations at Tyson Foods’ largest pork processing plant, where several employees died after contracting the coronavirus.The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration closed its investigation into the Tyson plant in Waterloo earlier this month without sanctioning the meat company.County officials and workers have alleged that in March and early April, Tyson workers did not have adequate personal protective equipment to stop the spread of the virus and were not social distancing. The company says it has taken numerous safety steps since then. Black Hawk County has said more than 1,000 of the Waterloo plant’s 2,800 workers had tested positive for the virus or antibodies by early May.