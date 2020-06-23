Group reports manufacturing in Winnebago County holding steady

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Manufacturing in Winnebago County is quickly approaching production levels seen before COVID-19.

The Illinois Manufacturers' Association says that is largely due to most manufacturing being considered essential throughout the pandemic. Even with 90 percent of manufacturing staying open over the last few months, leaders say they are still looking for workers.

"For some of those unemployed workers out there who are looking, call you local manufacturers because there's still a need for workers today," said Illinois Manufacturers' Association President and CEO Mark Denzler.

According to the association, manufacturing makes up nearly a quarter of the county's gross domestic product (GDP).